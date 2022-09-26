Netflix romantic comedy: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher to make a comeback

Netflix original romantic comedy set to star Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for their long-awaited comeback

Netflix has confirmed the comeback of Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for its original romantic comedy Your Place or Mine.

On Saturday, September 24, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher appeared at Netflix’s TUDUM fan event and announced their comeback and release date of the movie.

According to Fansided, the movie is about two long-distance best friends, Debbie and Peter, who swap their lives to help each other. Debbie (Witherspoon) goes after a dream job in New York whereas Peter assumes the care of Debbie's teenage son in Los Angeles.

The stars revealed at the event that the romantic comedy will hit the streaming site on February 10, 2023.





Watch the Clip:







