'My anxiety went off chart': Ellie Goulding cuddles son to fend off anxiety attacks

Singer Ellie Goulding says she cuddles her son to control her anxiety attacks since his childbirth.

The 35-year-old singer's son Arthur was born in April 2021, which led her to become "much more of an emotional person" that opened her to experience heightened anxiety.

During an interview with Mirror, the Love Me Like You Do singer said, "It's huge, but the joy they bring and the fact they make you laugh really balances that out.

When I get anxious, giving Arthur cuddles and hanging out with him really makes me feel a lot better." the singer added.

The Still Falling For You singer has been vocal about struggling with anxiety attacks during her music career; however, she "reached new heights of panic and fear" after becoming a mother.

"If you haven't had a panic attack, it's so hard to describe and explain but it's just so overwhelming.

With the current climate and what's going on in the world, it's making everything seem a lot more intense.

It's some kind of survival mechanism to you and your kid. You want to survive as much as possible for them and you also want them to survive, so you're kind of fighting for both of you. It's a lot." the singer added.