Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom wants her to find ‘happiness’

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom wants the star to find "happiness" after watching The Kardashians premiere.



The former NBA player revealed to E! News that watching his ex-wife’s reality TV show has become his “guilty pleasure.”

Lamar shared his reaction to Khloe’s scenes in the show which featured her talking about having another baby with Tristan Thompson amid his paternity scandal.

"It was hard for me to watch that," Lamar said. "It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

The former basketball player went on to add that he wants the Good American co-founder to “find happiness… however she has to” in the future.

“She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and (expletive) like that,” Lamar said “That was probably a hard time for her.

"I just want her to be happy. That's it,” he added.

Lamar, who tied the knot with Khloe in 2009, has expressed his desire to “reconnect” with her, after parting ways with her in 2016.