Chris Rock reportedly offered to host 2023 Golden Globes for huge sum of money

File Footage

Chris Rock has reportedly been offered to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards for a “sh** load” of money following Oscars controversy.

As per report published by The Puck, the comedian has turned down the offer after he was slapped by Will Smith during the Academy Awards 2022.

This comes following Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s announcement that it had signed a one-year deal with NBC to broadcast the prestigious award show on January 10th, 2023.

For the unversed, the network refused to air the 2022 award show amid allegations of discrimination and lack of diversity within HFPA.

As for Rock, it seems like the Everybody Hates Chris star does not want to host the award shows again as he previously also declined to be the emcee for 2023 Academy Awards.

During one of his recent comedy gigs at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, the star admitted that going to Oscars again would be like returning to a crime scene.



