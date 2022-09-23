Kate Middleton details the impact of Queen’s death on her children

File footage

Kate Middleton has revealed the impact of Queen Elizabeth's death on her children as she described them as ‘beady-eyed’ in the wake of Her Majesty’s passing.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales met volunteers and staff in Windsor Castle on Thursday. The pair appreciated their services during the state funeral for the late British monarch at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Kate explained that her children; Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, were particularly observant about the drones in the sky as part of the security plan in Queen’s funeral.

She said that George, Charlotte and Louis had been particularly "beady-eyed", asking why there were drones flying around for security.

Speaking to volunteers at Windsor Guildhall in Berkshire, the princess also added that whether members of the Royal Family had heard any of the early morning rehearsals, "We didn't hear it, I would have loved to though."

Prince William further said, "Some of the children in the family woke up and they thought, are we hearing things?"

Earlier, Kate revealed how her young children are coming to terms with the death of the late monarch.

"The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral,' and things like that, because she's not going to be there?"' she shared.