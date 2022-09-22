‘Careless lady’: Feroze Khan moves Karachi court for children’s custody

Filmstar Feroze Khan with his wife Alizey Sultan. -File photo

Actor Feroze Khan has filed a petition in a family court in Karachi seeking visitation rights and custody of his two children after separation from his wife Alizey Sultan.



The film star moved the court of Family Judge-VIII (East) after his divorce was finalised on September 03. The couple tied the Knot on March 30, 2018.

In his plea, the actor has sought the permanent custody of children — Muhammad Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan — under Section 25 of the Guardian and Wards Act and permission to meet them on a weekly basis until the case is decided under Section 12 of the Act.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the respondent produced the minors in the court where they also met with their father.

Khan, through his lawyer Faique Ali Jagirani, stated that he divorced ALizey Sultan on Sept 3 “due to unavoidable circumstances and lack of understanding” between them as she was not “obedient towards him”.

The counsel argued that his client, being the natural guardian of the minors, could not leave them at the mercy of his former wife as he had serious apprehensions about their future for “she is a careless lady”.

He maintained that the actor has every right to see, meet, visit his children and is entitled to get their permanent custody.

The counsel said the woman was not allowing Khan to meet with the minors, pleading with the court to direct her to hand over the custody of the minors to him permanently and permit him to meet the minors on a weekly basis until the application is decided.

After the hearing, the court directed Alizey Sultan to file her written statement on the application until October 01.

Feroz Khan’s statement

The actor said that as a law-abiding citizen of Pakistan he has full confidence in the justice of the court.

“Our divorce was finalized on 3rd September, 2022, after which I filed a family law case, asking for Custody of and visitation rights pertaining to my children Sultan and Fatima in the 8th Family Judge District, East Karachi on 19 Sep 2022.





Today, on 21st September, 2022, the Court heard both parties and allowed me to spend time with my children Sultan and Fatima for half an hour in his presence.”

“The Court then adjourned the matter till 1st October, 2022, on which date it will resume further proceedings related to visitation rights whereby I can continue to meet my children.”

About his ex-wife, Feroz Khan extended his “respect and support” as she was the mother of his children.

“I am afraid I am not in a position to further discuss this matter as the case is pending before the court.”

Alizey Sultan alleges violence

On the other hand, Alizey Sultan said that her marriage of four years was an utter chaos.

“In addition to a continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail and degradation at my husband's hands.”





After careful consideration, Alizey Sultan said, she has reached the sad conclusion that she cannot spend her whole life in this horrific manner.”

“The welfare and well-being of my children have played a significant role in this decision. I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy and violent household. I'm afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by exposure to such hostile environment. No kid should ever have to grow up feeling violence to be a normal part of relationships. I would rather teach them that no wounds are too deep to be healed, no scars too shameful to be concealed at the cost of one's safety.”