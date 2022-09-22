US President Joe Biden asks world to help flood-ravaged Pakistan

United State President Joe Biden addressing UNGA session. —POTUS/ Twitter

United States President Joe Biden Thursday in his address to United Nations General Assembly Session urged the world to help Pakistan badly hit by devastating floods.



Following the recent unprecedented monsoon rains that have triggered floods across the country and caused more than 30 billion losses to economy, the UN has appealed to the world to help Pakistan cope with the situation.

Due to devastating floods, more than 1,500 people lost their lives, while thousands of houses and cattle were swept away. Millions of people have become homeless and are living in the open sky, while the rest of the country is battling the aftermath of the flood as disease outbreak hit flood-ravaged areas.

During the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), US President Joe Biden has drawn the world's attention to flood-hit Pakistan.

“Pakistan is still under water and needs help,” the US president said during his address at the UNGA session.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present in the iconic hall of the General Assembly during Joe Biden’s speech.

PM Shehbaz will address the UNGA session on September 23. He will focus on the challenges faced by Pakistan in the wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

In his address, US President Joe Biden announced another $2.9 billion for a fund aimed at helping to resolve global food insecurity.

The money "builds on the $6.9 billion in US government assistance to support global food security already committed this year," said a statement from the White House.