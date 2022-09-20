Meghan Markle's huge hat helped her 'disengage' with royals at Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle’s fashion choices at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, 2022, have been dissected by a psychoanalyst and body language expert who suggested that the Duchess chose a big hat for a special reason.
Dr. Robi Ludwig shared her thoughts about Meghan’s attire at the solemn occasion in a chat with Fox News, and said: “Meghan is using the hat to hide, a very different presentation style than she's exhibited in the past.”
“She is looking down because she feels the disapproval and is out of her element.”
Ludwig also said that Meghan was like a ‘fish out of water’ at the Queen’s funeral, and also routinely made sure to provide comfort to her grieving husband Prince Harry, who himself appeared to have a hard time mingling with his family.
The Hold Me Closer hit-maker has been enjoying a sun-soaked vacation to Maui, Hawaii with her husband Asghari
Katie Price shares a photo of late monarch on her social media handle
Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan discuss about Prince Harry and his position in royal family
The series will debut on Disney+ on September 21
Amanda made her way to Westminster Hall on Friday to chat with members of the public who were queuing to view the...
Ashley Greene, husband Paul Khoury name her little girl Kingsley Rainn Khoury