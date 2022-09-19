Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer stun onlookers with their chic appearance

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer amazed fans in chic outfits as they attended the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week.

Princes William and Harry's cousins, 29, who are the daughters of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, graced the event on Sunday in eye-catching cutout mini dresses as they posed for the cameras while sitting in the front row.

To note, they were guests at the wedding of their cousins Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Lady Eliza and her brother Louis were also present at cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in May 2018 but Amelia was missing.

They looked ethereally beautiful, as Amelia stood out from the crowd in a busty white mini dress flashing a black bra through a large chest cutout boasting pink feathers.

The beauty added inches to her height with a pair of gold heels and carried her belongings in a black and silver dazzling clutch.

Meanwhile her twin Eliza looked nothing short of a vision in a short black mesh paneled dress that donned one sleeve.

The pair did not share any public tribute to the late Monarch following her death last week.

Eliza and Amelia are the children of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. The pair were just five years old and living in South Africa when their aunt died.