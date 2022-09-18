 
September 18, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix’s Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows & series: Complete List

By Web Desk
September 18, 2022
Here is the complete list of all the Top 10 trending shows, TV series and movies on Netflix has just been revealed.

The list includes some of the most popular options available on September for fans across the globe.

The list includes;


TV Shows:


  1. Cobra Kai
  2. Fate: The Winx Saga
  3. Sins of Our Mother
  4. Love is Blind
  5. In the Dark
  6. El Rey: Vicente Fernandez
  7. Devil in Ohio
  8. The Imperfects
  9. The Crown
  10. Narco-Saints


Movies:

  1. This Is the End
  2. Do Revenge
  3. Despicable Me 2
  4. End of the Road
  5. Morbius
  6. Despicable Me
  7. Sing 2
  8. Friday
  9. Me Time
  10. No Limit


Kids:

  1. Despicable Me 2
  2. Despicable Me
  3. Sing 2
  4. CoCoelon
  5. Danger Force
  6. Home
  7. Junior Baking Show
  8. Gecko’s Garage
  9. Blippi
  10. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance