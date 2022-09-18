Netflix’s Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows & series: Complete List

Here is the complete list of all the Top 10 trending shows, TV series and movies on Netflix has just been revealed.
The list includes some of the most popular options available on September for fans across the globe.
The list includes;
Jennifer Aniston bought the mansion for $14.8 million from Oprah Winfrey
Amanda Holden chat to those who queued up for hours to view the Queen's lying-in-state
Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor to team-up for their next film 'Maarrich'
The newlywed recently partnered as a national ambassador with Grameen America, earlier in June
Meghan Markle rumored to be ‘UK’s ploy’ for a ‘takeover’ of the US
Farhan Akhtar last featured in the film 'Toofan'