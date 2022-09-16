Netflix upcoming film 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' based on Stephen King's novella: Trailer, Release date

Netflix upcoming film 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' based on Stephen King's novella

The trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is out now. The upcoming horror film is ready to release on October 5, 2022.

The movie is based on the novella of the same name written by King in 2020. The suspenseful horror film is written and directed for the screen by John Lee Hancock.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is a story of Craig a young boy from a small town who becomes friends with an older, reclusive billionaire, they both later become very close to each other. Mr. Harrigan once gifts him a cellphone and teaches him how to use it.

After sometime, the elderly man passes away only then the young boy realizes that not everything dead is gone as he was still able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

These beyond-the-grave phone calls turn Craig’s life upside down.

Cast List:

Jaeden Martell

Donald Sutherland

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Joe Tippett





The trailer reveals that the phone calls are coming from inside the coffin of Mr. Harrigan.





Watch the Trailer:







