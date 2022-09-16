 
Friday September 16, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix upcoming series 'From Scratch' Trailer out now: Watch

By Web Desk
September 16, 2022
Netflix upcoming series From Scratch Trailer out now
Netflix upcoming series 'From Scratch' Trailer out now

Netflix shared an intense and  lovely trailer of the upcoming series From Scratch  which will release on October  21,2022.

The streaming platform takes you to the most exotic landscapes of Italy and introduce you to the best Italian cuisine  in upcoming series based on a New York Times best-selling memoir by Tembi Locke.

Further more, the limited series consists of 8 episodes, is created by two sisters Attica Locke and Tembi Locke.

From Scratch is a story that revolves around a girl Ami played by Zoe Saldaña who has moved to Italy to study where she meets a mind blowing cook Lino and her life changes. The drama is loaded with delicious food, heart melting love scenes and more.


Cast List:

  • Zoe Saldaña
  • Eugenio Mastrandrea
  • Danielle Deadwyler
  • Keith David
  • Kellita Smith
  • Judith Scott
  • Lucia Sardo
  • Paride Benassai
  • Roberta Rigano


Check out the Trailer: