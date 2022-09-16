Netflix upcoming series 'From Scratch' Trailer out now: Watch

Netflix shared an intense and lovely trailer of the upcoming series From Scratch which will release on October 21,2022.
The streaming platform takes you to the most exotic landscapes of Italy and introduce you to the best Italian cuisine in upcoming series based on a New York Times best-selling memoir by Tembi Locke.
Further more, the limited series consists of 8 episodes, is created by two sisters Attica Locke and Tembi Locke.
From Scratch is a story that revolves around a girl Ami played by Zoe Saldaña who has moved to Italy to study where she meets a mind blowing cook Lino and her life changes. The drama is loaded with delicious food, heart melting love scenes and more.
Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan
Leo’s -ex shared a picture of her leg featuring two long parallel wounds
King Charles III was advised by royal expert to step down and let his son Prince William rule
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid are reportedly 'taking it slow' as romance rumours continues
Kanye West claims that Gap has failed to deliver on promises that they agreed at the time of signing contract
Matt Smith played the role of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the first two seasons of Netflix’s 'The Crown'