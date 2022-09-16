Netflix upcoming series 'From Scratch' Trailer out now: Watch

Netflix upcoming series 'From Scratch' Trailer out now

Netflix shared an intense and lovely trailer of the upcoming series From Scratch which will release on October 21,2022.

The streaming platform takes you to the most exotic landscapes of Italy and introduce you to the best Italian cuisine in upcoming series based on a New York Times best-selling memoir by Tembi Locke.

Further more, the limited series consists of 8 episodes, is created by two sisters Attica Locke and Tembi Locke.

From Scratch is a story that revolves around a girl Ami played by Zoe Saldaña who has moved to Italy to study where she meets a mind blowing cook Lino and her life changes. The drama is loaded with delicious food, heart melting love scenes and more.





Cast List:

Zoe Saldaña

Eugenio Mastrandrea

Danielle Deadwyler

Keith David

Kellita Smith

Judith Scott

Lucia Sardo

Paride Benassai

Roberta Rigano





Check out the Trailer:











