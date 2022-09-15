Shahid Afridi claims PCB 'doing nothing' for Shaheen's rehabilitation

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is 'doing nothing' for Shaheen Shah Afridi's knee rehabilitation, which is currently underway in London.
The veteran cricketer, while speaking on a local TV channel's show, claimed that the board is not extending financial support to Shaheen to fund his rehabilitation process.
"Shaheen went to England for rehabilitation at his own expense. I arranged him a doctor there and he contacted him. PCB is providing nothing to Shaheen," Shahid revealed about the Pakistani pacer.
Following his knee injury and subsequent Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury diagnosis, the 22-year-old was ruled out of the recently-held T20 Asia Cup 2022.
The fast bowler, while the team was playing the Asian mega event, flew to London for his rehabilitation.
The left-arm pacer has kept his fans updated about his journey to recovery by sharing videos of the rehabilitation process.
Today, Shaheen was also named in the Green Shirts' squad for T20 World Cup 2022 and the tri-nation series to be held in New Zealand.
