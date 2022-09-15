PM Shahbaz to meet Nawaz in London: sources

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (left) meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the Avenfield flats in London, on May 11, 2022.

ISLAMABAD: After attending the annual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS), Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is likely to leave for London to meet his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, said well-placed sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that PM Shahbaz Sharif and his three key cabinet members, who are currently in Samarkand, will embark on a visit of London on September 17.

The prime minister is expected to meet the PML-N supremo on September 18.

During the meeting, PM Shahbaz Sharif will brief Nawaz Sharif on the country’s economic and political situation.

During his stay in London, the prime minister is also expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled to be held on September 19, the sources added.