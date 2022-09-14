Queen last picture was 'not a good omen', says psychic

Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday in Scotland.
The monarch, who had her successor Charles and daughter Princess Anne on her death bed, carried out her last engagement with Prime Minister Liz Truss two days prior to her demise.
Blessing the PM to start the government in her name, Her Majesty posed for a few pictures for the royal photographers. In one of such photos, psychic Deborah Davies claims to have spotted an 'angel'.
She exclusively told Daily Star: "I noticed it the other day, I thought 'that's not a good omen'.
"It usually means there's going to be a significant death because there was only her in the picture, I was quite worried about her."
Deborah added: "I woke up this morning and was worried about her."
Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen on September 8.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement read.
