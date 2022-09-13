PCB suspends cricketer on corruption charges

Front facade of PCB headquarter in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday provisionally suspended bowler Asif Afridi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, a statement released by the board read.

The statement further said that the left-arm spinner's suspension will not allow him to partake in any cricket-related activity, pending the conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the cricket body's Anti-Corruption Unit.

"The cricketer has been issued a Notice of Charge for two breaches under Article 2.4 of the Code and has fourteen (14) days to respond to the charges," the PCB said in its statement.

The PCB has denied commenting further, as the matter is currently under investigation.

Here's what Article 4.7.1 encompasses

Article 4.7.1 reads as: "Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal's determination of whether he/she has committed an offence."

"Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated."