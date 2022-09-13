‘The Crown’ reportedly resumes shooting following death of Queen Elizabeth

File footage

Popular royal drama on Netflix, The Crown has reportedly resumed filming for the upcoming sixth and final season after suspending shoot for one day following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The makers of the hit royal series announced to suspend the shoot after Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of the death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth on September 8.

Peter Morgan, the creator of the award-winning series, said the decision has been taken as a ‘mark of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sunday, a couple of male actors were spotted on the set of the period drama at The Savoy Hotel in London, while several trucks containing parts of the set lined the street.

The road was shut off to the public with a number of large trucks on site.

The latest move to continue filming the sixth season comes after Netflix confirmed plans to pause for a day out of respect for the late monarch.

The streamer also confirmed that there will be a similar gesture on Monday (September 19) for her state funeral. “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

Meanwhile, a scene recording Princess Diana’s death in August 1997 was reportedly due to be filmed in Barcelona, with Elizabeth Debicki playing the late Princess of Wales.

According to a report from Spanish publication, Ser Catalunya, a set had been built in Barcelona to recreate a Parisian street, but filming was halted due to the Queen’s death.

The Crown season five will hit the screens in November this year.