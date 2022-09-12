Pete Davidson’s sister pens heartbreaking tribute to dad on 9/11 anniversary 

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson’s younger sister Casey shared a touching tribute to their late father Scott Davidson, Scott, who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.
On the 21st anniversary of the tragic incident, Casey took to her Instagram handle and remembered her father, who was a firefighter, in an emotional tribute.
“This year more than ever I wish you could be here,” Casey, 25, wrote in the caption, alongside a series of memorable pictures of her dad.
“We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl,” she concluded by adding a purple heart emoticon.
Casey was just three years old, while her comedian-actor brother was seven when their father, Scott Davidson, died at the age of 33, while responding to the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.
Meanwhile, Pete — who became the youngest cast member on Saturday Night Live — often praised and honored his father’s memory on his social media handles.
