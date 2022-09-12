When Princess Anne paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother Queen Elizabeth

File footage

Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter Princess Anne was seen giving a heartwarming final curtsy as Her Majesty’s coffin entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Anne’s sincere gesture welcomed praise and love from the royal fans on the internet.

A rare interview of the Princess Royal also resurfaced on the internet in which she was seen speaking of her relationship along with her mother and the Queen’s marriage to her father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking to ITV Royal Editor Chris Shipp in 2017, the former Olympian, 72, said her mother “led by example” throughout her seven-decade reign.

"If you had a question that was specific, and that was true of some events, that would certainly be necessary, but it was about getting the experience and going to the right places and following on and keeping your eyes and ears open to learn how to do it.”

"There was an element of finding our own way,” she added.

The Princess Royal further said that her mother ‘epitomized’ what the country stood for with her values being admired across the world.

"People don’t change that much, but they recognise those people whose commitment has been constant, and they know that those standards are not changing,” she added.

Anne also supported her mother for making the right choice when the firm was going through hard times after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

She said the Queen “did exactly the right thing” by keeping the young Princes in Scotland as they dealt with their grief.”

Princess Anne, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on September 8, aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.