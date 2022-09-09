Anti-corruption Punjab dismisses case against Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Khan

ISLAMABAD: Punjab’s anti-corruption department on Friday dismissed the corruption case lodged against former first lady Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Khan.
Farah was accused of illegally allotting 10 acres of land in Faisalabad and to have established a company under her own name as well as that of her mother.
Sources shared that in order to end the case against Farah, the investigation was transferred from Faisalabad to Lahore.
Read more: Farah Khan doesn’t have Rs320m money trail: Ata Tarar
Farah was declared innocent during the investigation while the department’s former Director-General (DG) Rai Manzoor Nasir was still in office.
The additional chief secretary home department issued orders to dismiss the case against Khan.
Read more: Farah Khan, husband were residents of PM House in Bani Gala
It should be noted that the additional chief secretary of the home department also has an additional portfolio of DG anti-corruption.
