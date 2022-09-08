Queen Elizabeth’s health scare attracts major diagnosis warning: ‘Is it lymphoma?’

News of Queen Elizabeth’s health has overtaken social media and caused a lot of concern among fans that have been fearing the worst.
Insight into the monarch’s health fears has been made by a graduate of Harvard University and Baylor University College of Medicine, Dr Gabriel Mirkin.
He began by telling Radar Online, “In an elderly woman like her, bruising that’s not the result of trauma points to the loss of clotting component and indicates a blood cancer, like leukaemia or lymphoma.”
“Leukemia kills because it leaves you defenceless against germs and cancer cells,” he explained.
“It also causes your body to produce fewer red blood cells, which carry oxygen to the heart and brain — leaving you anaemic. This can also cause clotting and heart failure.”
