Zac Efron reveals why he has stopped eating vegan diet

Zac Efron has recently shared why he quits being a vegan after two years of eating animal-free diet in his new interview.



Speaking with Men’s Health, the High School Musical star opened up on why he reintroduced meat into his diet and stopped eating vegan diet.

“My body wasn’t processing the vegetables in the right way. So, I decided to stop it and try something new,” said the 34-year-old.

Later on, the Lucky One actor began doing intermittent fasting after he underwent a “series of food-sensitivity tests”.

“I have settled on a protein-heavy diet, which sees me eat only two meals a day, each of which has meat, and drink apple cider vinegar before each,” mentioned the actor.

Sharing details about his intermittent fasting, Zac stated that he breaks his fast at 11 am with a bone broth soup and veggies with a “clean protein” like elk or chicken.

“I don’t eat again until later in the day, when I have a meal consisting of more meat and a healthy carbohydrate like sweet potatoes or quinoa,” the Baywatch star told magazine.

Zac further said that by renouncing a vegan diet, he could now enjoy eating “organ meats, liver and onions”.

In the end, the actor expressed his regrets over his lifestyle change, and added, “Morally, of course, I still wish I was vegan.”