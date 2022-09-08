'Babylon': Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie's first look from period epic film unveiled

Babylon is a lavish showbiz epic that takes a page from Hollywood in the 1920s when “everything was just new and wild.” Directed by Damien Chazelle, the movie’s first look was just revealed by Vanity Fair.

While the characters in the movie are all fictional, Chazelle takes inspiration from real-life Hollywood stars. Pitt’s character, Jack Conrad, is a hard-partying movie star, inspired by the likes of John Gilbert, Clark Gable, and Douglas Fairbanks: “He’s reaching a point in his life in his career where he’s starting to look back and starting to wonder what’s ahead,” he told Vanity Fair.

As for Margot, she is playing the role of Nellie LaRoy, a scrappy aspiring actress who’s an amalgam of early stars like Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford, and Alma Rubens. Nellie is a new Hollywood transplant who’s suddenly in the spotlight, an experience that the Wolf of Wall Street’s breakout could relate to. “Margot as a person has this — it’s a very Australian sort of thing — brash, bold, hungry kind of edge to her that she was really able to tap into and do a lot of really fun things with,” he added.

The movie Babylon is set for release on December 25th, 2022.







