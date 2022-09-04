Govt stalling elections to bring army chief of choice: Imran Khan

PTI chairman Imran Khan speaks during his party's gathering in Faisalabad. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

FAISALABAD: Addressing his supporters during a party gathering, PTI chairman Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the coalition government for destroying the country within four months’ time.

He said that the government has only arrived in power to end corruption cases against itself.

Speaking at the gathering in Faisalabad, Khan added that only a free and fair election can ensure political stability in Pakistan and the government is running away from doing so because they want to "install an army chief of their choice in November."

Khan, sticking to his routine, criticised the government and said that it is "the weakest administration ever."

“According to the IMF, corruption is the root cause of poor economic conditions in the country,” he said, adding that the government has only done damage in four months.



“Inflation is skyrocketing, while the economy has fallen to the ground,” he remarked, reiterating his stance of conspirators imposing “thieves” on the nation.

“Today, the nation is seeking answers from those who have betrayed them,” he stated.