Marriyum criticises Imran Khan for being 'egoistic'

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the country is drowned in flash floods but Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is mired in his ego.
On September 3, Imran Khan, speaking in front of a public gathering in Bahawalpur, accused the PML-N leadership of embezzling money from the nation.
According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, Imran Khan was obsessed by Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif even as he was touring the South Punjab region that had been affected by the floods.
The information minister lambasted Imran Khan for using politics for his personal benefit. Instead of providing food to the starving people in the flood-affected areas, she stated, "Imran Khan has again stuffed his stomach with phoney politics."
Imran Khan does not want the rule of justice in Pakistan as he intends to impose the PTI's "revenge system" on Pakistan, she added.
Addressing the public rally in Bahawalpur yesterday, Imran Khan expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties in the massive flash floods across the country. He said that PM Shehbaz steals the nation's money and takes it abroad while the nation is working hard.
“You should never follow a leader who begs from other countries,” the PTI chief said. “Ten years ago, I asked them from where they got the money to buy such expensive properties, but they didn't answer."
Criticising PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, the PTI chief said that she denies having property in Pakistan, let alone in London.
“Poor Maryam does not even own property. She can't afford two meals a day," he said, adding that the Sharif and Zardari families have been looting the country’s money for the last 30 years.
Taking a dig at dissenters, Khan said that the nation has awakened and it’s the end of turncoats.
“Those who sold their conscience have been left in the old Pakistan,” he added.
