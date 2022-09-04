Kerry Katona, her ex Brian McFadden reunite and dance at daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party

Kerry Katona danced with her ex-husband Brian McFadden in surprise reunion for daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party in Dublin.
The 41-year-old British singer re-shared a surprise video of herself dancing with her ex-husband Brian McFadden in a clip posted to a pal's Instagram on Saturday.
She was married to the Westlife star, 42, between 2002 and 2006 and even previously claimed they had never been able to co-parent.
But during their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party in Dublin, the green jumpsuit-clad star wasted no time in getting a boogie on with her ex.
Kerry also posed for a slew of gorgeous selfies with the birthday girl, writing in her caption: 'Noooooo!!! Nooooo way is my baby girl @123_mollymc 21 WHAAAT!!
Kerry recently claimed that she's 'always been the one to parent' to her and ex Brian's daughters Molly Marie and Lilly-Sue, 19.
The Atomic Kitten singer insisted she and her pop star ex, also 41, have 'never co-parented the kids,' and revealed that last March was the first time their youngest child had seen them in the same room since their split.
