



Netflix movies to watch before September ends: Complete list

Netflix is removing some movies by the end of September 2022. Checkout the list of these five movies and watch them before they end.





1. Blade Runner 2049:

This Blade Runner sequel is ending on September 25, 2022.





Director:

The film is directed by Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.





Summary:

Blade Runner 49 is based on Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner.

K, an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, discovers some old secrets, that threaten humanity, and goes on a search for a former blade runner who has been missing for three decades.





Cast:

Ryan Gosling



Harrison Ford



Ana de Armas



Sylvia Hoeks



Robin Wright







2. Mean Girls:

The last day to watch Mean Girls on Netflix is September 30 after which it will be permanently removed from the platform.





Director:

Mean Girls is directed by American filmmaker Mark Stephen Waters who is well-known for his comedy movies, while Tina Fey pens the film.







Summary:

Mean Girls is a 2004 classic comedy, written by Tina Fey. It is one of the most highly quoted and named movies of all time.

The movie is about the transition of Cady Heron from a student in Africa to joining a public high school in America. Cady tries to settle in her new life and learns how to gain popularity from 'The Plastics,' while she makes friends and enemies.







Cast:

Lindsay Lohan



Rachel McAdams



Lacey Chabot



Amanda Seyfried



Tim Meadows



Ana Gasteyer



Amy Poehler







3. Boogie Nights:

Almost the entire month of September is left to watch on Netflix because this one ends on September 30.





Director:

Boogie Nights is an American period-comedy drama, written and directed by Golden Globes winner Paul Thomas Anderson.





Summary:

Set in 1977, an adult film director meets a San Fernando Valley teen busboy named Eddie and transforms him into an adult movie star, Dirk Diggler. Dirk makes friends with famous people but soon his rise to fame is threatened by an addiction to drugs.







Cast:

Mark Wahlberg



Julianne Moore



Burt Reynolds



Don Cheadle



John C. Reilly



William H. Macy







4. Old School:

The last day to watch this movie on Netflix before it gets removed is September 30.





Director:

Old School is co-written and directed by American filmmaker and actor Todd Phillips.







Summary:

Old School is a 2003 classic comedy and one of Will Ferrell's 'frat pack' movies about three middle-aged men struggling with life and heartbreaks.

After his breakup, Mitch moves into a new house near his old college with his friends, Frank and Beanie joining him afterwards. The house becomes a party place before the college deen finds out and tries to evict them, however, the friends in an act of rebellion establish a fraternity and invite college kids to join.







Cast:

Luke Wilson



Vince Vaughn



and Will Ferrell







5. Seven:

This Morgan Freeman and Bratt Pitt starrer thriller is bidding farewell to Netflix on September 30.





Director:

Seven is a psychological neo-noir thriller directed by David Fincher and written by Andrew Kevin Walker.





Summary:

This movie follows two detectives who investigate brutal murders committed by a serial killer whose style of killing is like the seven deadly sins. In their effort to catch him, the killer traps the detectives in a difficult maze.





Cast:

Brad Pitt



Morgan Freeman



Gwyneth Paltrow



Kevin Spacey



John C. McGinley





