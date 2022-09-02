 
Upcoming Amazon Prime movies releasing worldwide 2nd - 30th September 2022

Here is the list of new shows and films to add to your binge-watching list in September 2022

By Web Desk
September 02, 2022
Amazon Prime is bringing on a vast variety of new TV shows and movies in the coming weeks, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Fans can expect a whirlwind comedic, horror,  action back-to-back shows as well as movies in September.


List of Amazon Prime upcoming movies:


September 1

  • 21 Grams
  • 23:59
  • A Family Thing
  • The Adjustment Bureau
  • The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
  • American Beauty
  • American Ninja
  • American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
  • American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
  • American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
  • An American Werewolf in London (1981)
  • Autumn in New York
  • Bad Influence
  • Big Top Pee-Wee
  • Black Sunday
  • Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • Cabin Fever
  • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
  • Cold Creek Manor
  • Crazy Heart
  • The Descent
  • The Dilemma
  • Dust 2 Glory
  • Employee of the Month
  • Europa Report
  • Failure to Launch
  • Fight Club
  • Frontera
  • The Ghost and the Darkness
  • Gorky Park
  • Hard Eight
  • He Got Game
  • Heartburn
  • Here Comes the Devil
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • ﻿I Saw the Devil

  • The Young Victoria
  • Yours, Mine & Ours

September 2

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

September 9

  • Aline
  • Flight/Risk
September 16

  • Dog
  • Firebird
  • Goodnight Mommy
  • The Outfit

September 19

  • Heatwave

September 21

  • Prisma

September 23

  • Firestarter (2022)
  • Memory

September 27

  • Our Idiot Brother

September 30

  • Ambulance
  • My Best Friend’s Exorcism


TV Shows


September 1

  • American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12-13
  • Friday Night Lights, seasons 1-5
  • Texicanas
  • WAGS Miami, seasons 1-2

September 2

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

September 7

  • He Is Psychometric
  • Prison Playbook
  • Reply 1988
  • Reply 1994
  • Search: WWW
  • Signal
  • The Crowned Clown
  • Thursday Night Football

September 23

  • September Mornings, season 2

September 30

  • JungleUn Extraño Enemigo, season 2