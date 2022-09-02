Cole Sprouse gushes over ladylove in Instagram post

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse took to his Instagram account to wish his girlfriend Ari Fournier a Happy Birthday with some goofy pictures.
The pictures in the post mostly featured the 23-year-old-model enjoying a meal or a drink, posing happily for her beau in some, and the rest being candid shots of some sweet moments.
Sprouse went on to call his French-Canadian model girlfriend the “apple of my eye” in the caption.
“Happy birthday to the incredible @ariloufournier . The apple of my eye. The slaw to my cole. The brussel to my sprouse. The feast to my famine. Love you baby. Two full circles around the great big buffet heat lamp in the sky.”
The duo was first linked in March 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada. Since then, they’ve gone Instagram official and have shared some cute moments together on the social media app.
Ganesh Acharya, the Bollywood choreographer, has been charged by Mumbai Police under harassment and voyeurism sections
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are vacationing in some unknown destination and have shared photos straight from a boat
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar trolled for wedding dance moves after actor quits showbiz
Shahrukh Khan’s new look for Pathaan is breaking internet
Salman Khan celebrates Ahil’s sixth birthday with his sister Arpita earlier on Wednesday
Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of behind-the-scenes from much-awaited movie on her social media