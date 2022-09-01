Chris Noth returns to acting after sexual assault allegations

American actor Chris Noth has reportedly marked his comeback to acting, months after facing accusations of sexual assault.
As per the latest reports, the Sex And the City star, 67, has made his way back to acting – starting from local theatre.
On Saturday, Noth, who famously played Mr. Big on the hit HBO sitcom, participated in a one-night reading of a 1959 play entitled Rhinoceros at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass.
According to reports, Noth not only starred in the reading, but also served as a producer and director for the production as well. “We’re told he was a “consummate stage actor,” a source told Page Six.
“It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” another source told the outlet.
The reading was the first time Noth publicly performed since his character Mr. Big was killed off on HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, amid the sexual assault scandal.
His final appearance was edited out of the show after two women accused him of past sexual assault. Noth has strongly denied the assault allegations.
