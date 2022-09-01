BTS Jungkook celebrates 25th birthday, ARMY takes Twitter by storm

Jungkook of BTS is ready to celebrate his 25th birthday.

BTS ARMY has taken the social networking giant Twitter by storm on their favourite icon Jungkook’s special day.

As soon as the maknae turned 25, the ARMY flooded Twitter with heartfelt wishes, birthday projects, trends and more.

From arranging birthday projects, programs to starting a happy birthday trend on internet fans are going to crazy lengths to show love and support to the artist on his big day.

BTS ARMYs from the US arranged a birthday project on New York Times Square for the idol on his 25th birthday.

Another fan from China paid homage to Jungkook by decorating his magic shops with Jungkook's beautiful portraits.



Besides arranging birthday projects, some fans also announced funds raiser for the health and education of poor children of South Africa.

A devoted fan arranged a special video greeting at SM Mall of Asia Globe along with a bus ride from MONUMENTO to MEGAMALL.

Another fan posted a cute picture of Jungkook with a funny caption while having dinner.



