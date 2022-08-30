Upcoming Netflix movies, shows streaming in September 2022

September means a whole new crop of fresh movies and TV shows on Netflix, as well as heaps of new shows to add to the binge-watching list for viewers worldwide.
Netflix plans to share the much-awaited romantic, comedy film love in the villa starting in September.
Love in the Villa is a story of a young woman who takes a trip to Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked by a cynical British man, whom she'll have to share her vacation with.
Directed by Mark Steven Johnson, the film is all set to release on September 1, 2022.
Netflix's upcoming family-friendly kid series movie Ivy & Bean is all set to release on, 02 September 2022.
This series is based on two girls who never expected to be friends.
While, Ivy is quiet, sensible, and observant, Bean on the other hand is a playful, adventurous, and fearless kid.
The trailer shows how these two girls soon discover that 'sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites' and can make the best of pals too.
It shows plenty of fighting action and dojo drama will be making its way to Netflix in September.
Cobra Kai is set to premiere on September 9, 2022.
The action thriller movie, featuring stars Queen Latifah and Ludacris, will be streaming on September 9, 2022, on Netflix worldwide.
End of the Road is a high-octane action thriller movie about staying alive and tells the tale of when a cross-country trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids, and her brother Reggie.
Netflix unveiled the release date for Do Revenge on September 16, 2022, The movie is a dark comedy about two high-school girls teaming up to get revenge on those who did them wrong.
The movie comes from Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
The young adult show, inspired by Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club series, is based on a magical blend of ancient magic, teen angst, and end-of-the-world drama.
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 is set to premiere on September 16, 2022.
Netflix has just dropped its upcoming action thriller film, Lou, and it will be streaming on September 23, 2022.
Lou depicts the story of a woman played by Allison Janney, who has settled into normalcy after leaving a life of peril behind her. However, everything changes when the mother of an abducted girl played by Smollett, asks her for help in bringing the child home.
Britney Spears talked about the abuse and abandonment she suffered during conservatorship in now-deleted audio
Ben Affleck is dad to three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel while Jennifer Lopez has twins, Max and Emme
Kevin Hart has often expressed his desire to enter a ring and wrestle a wrestler
Shakira, Gerard Pique parted ways in June this year after spending 12 years together
Meghan Markle speaks of being biracial in second episode of podcast Archetypes featuring pop icon Mariah Carey
The former couple have been married since May 1997 and share three adult daughters—Sophia, Sistine Stallone, and...