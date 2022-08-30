Upcoming Netflix movies, shows streaming in September 2022

 
Tuesday August 30, 2022
Entertainment

Here is a list of films, series to binge-watch on Netflix in this September 2022

By Web Desk
August 30, 2022
September means a whole new crop of fresh movies and TV shows on Netflix, as well as heaps of new shows to add to the binge-watching list for viewers worldwide.


1. Love in Villa

Netflix plans to share the much-awaited romantic, comedy film love in the villa starting in September. 

Love in the Villa is a story of a young woman who takes a trip to Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked by a cynical British man, whom she'll have to share her vacation with.


CAST:

  • Tom Hopper
  • Kat Graham
  • Laura Hopper


Directed by Mark Steven Johnson, the film is all set to release on September 1, 2022.


2. Ivy & Bean

Netflix's upcoming family-friendly kid series movie Ivy & Bean is all set to release on, 02 September 2022.


CAST:

  • Sasha Pieterse
  • Jane Lynch
  • Nia Vardalos
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson
  • Keslee Blalock
  • Madison Skye Validum
  • Jesse Gervasi


This series is based on two girls who never expected to be friends.

While, Ivy is quiet, sensible, and observant, Bean on the other hand is a playful, adventurous, and fearless kid.

The trailer shows how these two girls soon discover that 'sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites' and can make the best of pals too.


3. Cobra Kai (season 5)

It shows plenty of fighting action and dojo drama will be making its way to Netflix in September.


CAST:

  •  William Zabka
  • Ralph Macchio
  • Martin Kove
  • Xolo Mariduena
  • Courtney Henggeler
  • Mary Mouser
  • Tanner Buchanan
  • Jacob Bertrand
  • Gianni DeCenzo
  • Vanessa Rubio


Cobra Kai is set to premiere on September 9, 2022.


4. End of the Road

The action thriller movie, featuring stars Queen Latifah and Ludacris, will be streaming on September 9, 2022, on Netflix worldwide.

End of the Road is a high-octane action thriller movie about staying alive and tells the tale of when a cross-country trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids, and her brother Reggie.


Cast:

  • Queen Latifah
  • Ludacris
  • Chris Bridges
  • Mychala Faith Lee,
  • Shaun Dixon
  • Frances Lee McCain



5. Do Revenge

Netflix unveiled the release date for Do Revenge on  September 16, 2022, The movie is a dark comedy about two high-school girls teaming up to get revenge on those who did them wrong.


CAST:

  • Austin Abrams
  • Alisha Boe 
  • Rish Shah
  • Talia Ryder
  • Ava Capri
  • Jonathan Daviss
  • Maia Reficco
  • Paris Berelc 
  • Sophie Turner


 The movie comes from Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.


6. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2:

The young adult show, inspired by Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club series, is based on a magical blend of ancient magic, teen angst, and end-of-the-world drama.

 Cast:

  • Abigail Cowen
  • Danny Griffin
  • Hannah van der Westhuysen 
  • Elisha Applebaum 
  • Freddie Thorp 
  • Precious Mustapha
  • Eliot Salt 
  • Sadie Soverall 
  • Theo Graham 
  • Miranda Richardson 
  • Paulina Chávez 


 Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 is set to premiere on  September 16, 2022.


7. Lou

Netflix has just dropped its upcoming action thriller film, Lou, and it will be streaming on September 23, 2022.


CAST:

  • Allison Janney Lou
  • Logan Marshall-Green
  • Greyston Holt
  • Matt Craven
  • Toby Levins
  • Marci T. House
  • Jaycie Dotin
  • Roman Mitichyan
  • Ridley Asha Bateman
  • Andres Collantes


Lou depicts the story of a woman played by Allison Janney, who has settled into normalcy after leaving a life of peril behind her. However, everything changes when the mother of an abducted girl played by Smollett, asks her for help in bringing the child home.