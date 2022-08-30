Upcoming Netflix movies, shows streaming in September 2022

September means a whole new crop of fresh movies and TV shows on Netflix, as well as heaps of new shows to add to the binge-watching list for viewers worldwide.





1. Love in Villa

Netflix plans to share the much-awaited romantic, comedy film love in the villa starting in September.

Love in the Villa is a story of a young woman who takes a trip to Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked by a cynical British man, whom she'll have to share her vacation with.





CAST:

Tom Hopper

Kat Graham

Laura Hopper





Directed by Mark Steven Johnson, the film is all set to release on September 1, 2022.





2. Ivy & Bean

Netflix's upcoming family-friendly kid series movie Ivy & Bean is all set to release on, 02 September 2022.





CAST:

Sasha Pieterse

Jane Lynch

Nia Vardalos

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Keslee Blalock

Madison Skye Validum

Jesse Gervasi





This series is based on two girls who never expected to be friends.

While, Ivy is quiet, sensible, and observant, Bean on the other hand is a playful, adventurous, and fearless kid.

The trailer shows how these two girls soon discover that 'sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites' and can make the best of pals too.





3. Cobra Kai (season 5)

It shows plenty of fighting action and dojo drama will be making its way to Netflix in September.







CAST:

William Zabka

Ralph Macchio

Martin Kove

Xolo Mariduena

Courtney Henggeler

Mary Mouser

Tanner Buchanan

Jacob Bertrand

Gianni DeCenzo

Vanessa Rubio





Cobra Kai is set to premiere on September 9, 2022.





4. End of the Road

The action thriller movie, featuring stars Queen Latifah and Ludacris, will be streaming on September 9, 2022, on Netflix worldwide.

End of the Road is a high-octane action thriller movie about staying alive and tells the tale of when a cross-country trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids, and her brother Reggie.







Cast:

Queen Latifah

Ludacris

Chris Bridges

Mychala Faith Lee,

Shaun Dixon

Frances Lee McCain









5. Do Revenge

Netflix unveiled the release date for Do Revenge on September 16, 2022, The movie is a dark comedy about two high-school girls teaming up to get revenge on those who did them wrong.





CAST:

Austin Abrams

Alisha Boe

Rish Shah

Talia Ryder

Ava Capri

Jonathan Daviss

Maia Reficco

Paris Berelc

Sophie Turner





The movie comes from Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.





6. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2:

The young adult show, inspired by Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club series, is based on a magical blend of ancient magic, teen angst, and end-of-the-world drama.





Cast:

Abigail Cowen

Danny Griffin

Hannah van der Westhuysen

Elisha Applebaum

Freddie Thorp

Precious Mustapha

Eliot Salt

Sadie Soverall

Theo Graham

Miranda Richardson

Paulina Chávez





Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 is set to premiere on September 16, 2022.







7. Lou

Netflix has just dropped its upcoming action thriller film, Lou, and it will be streaming on September 23, 2022.







CAST:

Allison Janney Lou

Logan Marshall-Green

Greyston Holt

Matt Craven

Toby Levins

Marci T. House

Jaycie Dotin

Roman Mitichyan

Ridley Asha Bateman

Andres Collantes





Lou depicts the story of a woman played by Allison Janney, who has settled into normalcy after leaving a life of peril behind her. However, everything changes when the mother of an abducted girl played by Smollett, asks her for help in bringing the child home.













