PTCL, Ufone pledge support worth Rs1.75 bn for flood affectees

Flood affected people walk on a temporary bamboo path near their flooded house in Shikarpur of Sindh province on August 29, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Monday announced a relief package worth Rs1.75 billion to support flood-hit victims across provinces in Pakistan, the company said in a statement.

PTCL's package includes donations to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, NGOs, provision of free calls in flood affected areas, housing loans to displaced people, and medical facilities to ensure better treatment of affectees.

"These are trying times for millions of people across Pakistan, with everything including lives, shelter and sources of income taken away by one of the worst natural calamities in modern times," said Hatem Bamatraf, PTCL and Ufone's President and Group CEO.

He stressed on the need to extend collective support by individuals and local organisations when sharing his thoughts on the devastations.

"During this crisis, PTCL Group stands with the affected people and is committed to support individuals, their families and communities countrywide," Bamatraf said.



Through its health centres, the country's largest telecom services provider, will also be offering medical services to affectees who will be treated by the facility's 13 doctors and 27 paramedical staff across its eight districts.

PTCL's mobile operator Ufone has also announced free calls services for affectees to help them stay connected with not only family and friends, but also with the government and aid agencies following the catastrophe.

"The U Microfinance Bank has pledged towards providing low-cost house loans for flood-affected families to rebuild their homes," the statement read.

The telecom company will also be contributing its funds to various leading aid agencies working in Balochistan and Sindh to ensure immediate relief assistance to victims.



PTCL, in its statement, further shared that its employees and staff will also voluntarily give donation that will be matched by the organization.

"The total amount will be donated to a leading charity," PTCL stated.

The recent monsoon floods in Pakistan have impacted millions of people with lives lost, properties destroyed, and sources of income wasted for families across provinces.