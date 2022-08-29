Death toll from floods in Sindh climbs to 402

People are wading through rainwater in Sindh. Photo: file

KARACHI: With 54 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, the overall death toll from floods unleashed by torrential rains surged to 402 in the province since mid-June, according to the statistics issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Monday.

Shikarpur reported the most number of fatalities where at least 51 people lost their lives to flood-related incidents overnight. The floods claimed two more lives in Matiari and one in Shaheed Benazirabad during the period.

Out of the total number of deaths, 151 were men, 69 women and 160 children, revealed the statistics.

In addition to this, 1055 people suffered injuries in the flood-related incidents, the PDMA added.

Countrywide death toll nears 1,100

Flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains have killed 1061 people so far. Meanwhile, more than 1,500 people suffered injuries while 719,558 livestock dead. 498,442 people are compelled to live in relief camps due to the floods.

'Flood impacted Pakistan's economy'

Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail has said that the flash floods have caused at least $10 billion in damages to various sectors of the country's already struggling economy.