Jennifer Lopez responds to leaked wedding video, ‘it was stolen without consent’

File footage

Jennifer Lopez has expressed her distress over a guest for publicly posting a video online from her and Ben Affleck’s intimate Georgia wedding event and claimed that it has been ‘leaked’ with her or Affleck’s consent.

On Friday, a rare footage of the Marry Me starlet - performing a special song to husband Affleck on their wedding day started making rounds on the internet.

The video clip featured the Gone Girl actor seated in the middle of the dance floor while his new wife signing an unreleased track, with the lyrics ‘can’t get enough of you.’

Now, as the video has been leaked on the internet, the Hustlers star, 53, has vented out her frustrations and dropped a comment on a fan post that shared the clip on Instagram.

“This was taken without permission. Period,” J.Lo clarified in the comment section. “Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

Lopez also referenced her newsletter, noting, “Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s ready to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money.”

The fan account later deleted the post “out of respect for Bennifer” and shared a new post of a screenshot image of Lopez’s comment. The singer then reacted to the new post by liking it.

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their second wedding last weekend after they legally tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.



