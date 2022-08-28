Jennifer Lopez responds to leaked wedding video, ‘it was stolen without consent’

Jennifer Lopez has expressed her distress over a guest for publicly posting a video online from her and Ben Affleck’s intimate Georgia wedding event and claimed that it has been ‘leaked’ with her or Affleck’s consent.
On Friday, a rare footage of the Marry Me starlet - performing a special song to husband Affleck on their wedding day started making rounds on the internet.
The video clip featured the Gone Girl actor seated in the middle of the dance floor while his new wife signing an unreleased track, with the lyrics ‘can’t get enough of you.’
Now, as the video has been leaked on the internet, the Hustlers star, 53, has vented out her frustrations and dropped a comment on a fan post that shared the clip on Instagram.
“This was taken without permission. Period,” J.Lo clarified in the comment section. “Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”
Lopez also referenced her newsletter, noting, “Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s ready to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money.”
The fan account later deleted the post “out of respect for Bennifer” and shared a new post of a screenshot image of Lopez’s comment. The singer then reacted to the new post by liking it.
Lopez and Affleck celebrated their second wedding last weekend after they legally tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.
Kate Middleton wanted to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle at Platinum Jubilee
Meghan Markle mistaken for American star Megan Fox over phone call
Princess Diana would have been close friends with Meghan Markle, says psychic
Princess Eugenie is asking Princess Charles to let Andrew come back to public life
Meghan Markle will unleash trouble on Prince Harry if he delays memoir
Prince Harry is remembering his beloved mother Princess Diana before her death anniversary