Angelina Jolie seemingly warns Brad Pitt as she rocks Lara Croft-inspired tank top during outing

Angelina Jolie channelled her iconic Lara Croft style during her outing in Beverly Hills this week, apparently warning her ex-husband Brad Pitt amid their legal battle.
The Academy Award winning actress left onlookers spellbound as she showed off her taut tummy in Lara Croft-inspired tank top during a stroll.
The 47-year-old put her killer curves on display in a cropped black tank top. The Hollywood star looked smashing as she paired it of low rise oversized black pants and chunky black sandals.
She refreshed the memory one of her iconic character in the popular action-adventure Tomb Raider films amid her legal battle with Pitt.
To elevate her look she wore a pair of stylish oversized shades and a delicate gold necklace and matching earrings. She slung over her shoulder was a chic large quilted black Yves Saint Laurent tote bag with gold hardware.
Angelina Jolie was looking smashing as she wore her long brunette tresses parted on the side and flowing down her shoulders.
The Maleficent star's outing comes days after it was revealed that the actress was the 'Jane Doe' who sued the FBI after an investigation into her ex-husband Brad Pitt was closed, claiming he poured beer on her, injured her, and fought with son Maddox in 2016.
Prince Harry’s close pal offers some insight into the plans for Archie and Lilibet’s future in the US
Netflix has unveiled the trailer of their upcoming action-thriller series 'Santo'
Meghan Markle's South African fans are upset after she talked about her son Archie’s room catching fire
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick posted a video of her makeup routine, using various cosmetic products
'The Crown' season five will feature a new set of the cast including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry has been warned of difficulty in receiving people’s support in the UK