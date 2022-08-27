Elon Musk mother 'not interested' in trip to Mars: 'Doesn't appeal to me'

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is talking about her relationship with the filthy rich son.

Speaking to The Times in the UK, the Tesla founder's mother reveals that she has to sleep in the garage whenever she wished to visit her son in Texas.

Musk, who lives near SpaceX headquarters, does not own a fancy home.

"You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told the outlet, adding that she has to "sleep in the garage."

Earlier in April, Elon himself revealed that he doesn't "even own a home right now," and stays "at friend's places."

Sharing if she would be interested in going to Mars with Musk, Maye added: "You have to have six months of preparation and isolation and that just doesn't appeal to me," she told The Times. "But if my kids want me to do it, I will do it."