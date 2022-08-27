Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez salary, net worth revealed

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez’s net worth and salary have been disclosed nearly three months after she helped the actor win defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard.



Camille was also promoted from associate to partner by her law firm Brown Rudnick less than a week after she helped Johnny secure a $15 million jury verdict.

The attorney from San Francisco, California turned an internet sensation when she represented the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Now, the net worth of Camille for 2022 has been disclosed.

According to a report, the attorney has a net worth of $2 million as of 2022. She earns $250,000 annually.

The main source of her income is her job as attorney. She has been associated with the high-profile law firm that provided its services to Depp in Amber Heard case.