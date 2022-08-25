 
Thursday August 25, 2022
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in mourning after cousin dies from suicide

By Web Desk
August 25, 2022

file footage


The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, was hit with tragedy last week after her cousin Charles Villiers was reportedly found dead in a London hotel, as per Mirror UK.

According to reports, Camilla’s distant cousin Charles had been declared bankrupt earlier following a bitter divorce with wife Emma Villiers.

He is understood to have taken his own life at the Durrants Hotel in London’s Marylebone, where he was found dead by a housekeeper.

A spokesperson for the Met Police told Mirror: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday, 18 August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. Officers attended. At the scene a man, aged in his 50s, was found deceased.”

Charles reportedly couch-surfed at his friends’ places and even lived on a friend’s yacht in Greece before being advised by the same friend to move back to the UK and get help for his deteriorating mental health. 