Elon Musk’s ex-flame auctions off her love memories with Tesla CEO for her stepson’s tuition fee

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne has reportedly auctioned off photos, gifts and birthday cards from their 1990s whirlwind romance to raise money for her stepson’s tuition fee.

Musk and his ex-girlfriend studied together at the University of Pennsylvania. Gwynne, who currently lives with her stepson in South Carolina, is selling these photos via RR Auction for her son.

Gwynne, sharing a photo of Musk as a 23-year-old, said: “Elon was usually very reserved, but occasionally he would just get very silly and want me to laugh along with him. So I decided to document him actually smiling.”

The two dated each other during the fall of semester 1994-95 school year and lived and worked as Resident Advisors in the ‘Spruce Street’ part of the University’s Quadrangle dorm.

She also spoke of her sweet teenage romance with Musk, saying it was sweet, but there was not much affection or ‘PDA’ as he largely resisted it.