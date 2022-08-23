Amber Heard lost friendship with Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie amid Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard reportedly lost out on some of her close friends in Hollywood, including actresses Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie, during her legal battles with ex-Johnny Depp earlier this year, as per a recent report by Star Magazine.
According to several sources close to the Aquaman actress, Amber was forced to relocate to a smaller house as she lost out on money and any new projects.
Amber reportedly then turned to her industry friends for help, however, her calls were ignored.
An insider claimed: “Amber has reached out to her old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie, hoping they'll help her with a place to stay.”
The source then added: “She's getting snubbed and, in many cases, flat out ghosted.”
The Never Back Down actress in June lost a defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor being awarded $8.2million in damages.
