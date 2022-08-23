Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez give ‘special’ gifts to Georgia wedding guests

File footage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who legally got married in Las Vegas last month, tied the knot for the second time in a lavish, all-white wedding ceremony in Georgia, this weekend.

The newly wedded couple made sure to make the three-day wedding ceremony memorable for the guests as well as they surprised them with custom-made ‘wedding gifts,’ sent to their hotel rooms.

The personalized wedding gift was revealed on the internet after one of the hotel guests (not associated with the wedding) received an unexpected present - courtesy of Affleck and Lopez.

“I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed on Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi.

A note that came with the custom chocolate boxes read, “Thank you so much for making our wedding weekend celebration so special. Sweet dreams, J & B.”

Earlier, J.Lo and Affleck welcomed their guests by sending them custom-made tote bags emblazoned with “JB.” The couple also added a personal touch to each bag by adorning the straps with a name tag for every guest who attended their second nuptials on Saturday.



