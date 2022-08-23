IHC takes up contempt case against Imran Khan today

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks to supporters in Islamabad in this file photo. -AFP

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will initiate contempt of court proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan today for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during his address to a public rally in the federal capital on August 20.

The PTI chairman last week staged a rally in solidarity with his Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill in the capital and warned that he would “not spare” IG Islamabad Police and the DIG, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Moving on to the additional sessions judge, who had approved the remand of Gill on the police request, the PTI chairperson had said she should brace herself for consequences, vowing to take action against her.

AG seeks permission to play anti-judiciary remarks in courtroom

Earlier today, Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon filed a miscellaneous application in the IHC, seeking permission to submit the concerned record to the court.

In his application, the advocate general pleaded with the court that he wanted to submit the record of anti-judiciary remarks and speeches made by Imran Khan in the past.

“I want to put Imran Khan’s video clip on the record,” said the applicant.

He pleaded with the court to allow the petitioner to play the video showing the anti-judiciary and anti-state institutions remarks made by the PTI chairman in the past.

The applicant requested the IHC to allow the material to be played in the courtroom through USB or other digital means.

IHC took notice of Imran’s ‘threats’

On August 22, IHC registrar Farhan Aziz Khawaja put up a note regarding the ‘threatening remarks’ of the PTI leader about Zeba Chaudhry before acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

After consultation with the other senior judges, the IHC acting CJ served contempt of court notice on Imran Khan and formed a larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb to hear the contempt case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan is also facing terrorism charges for allegedly threatening the female judge and the police officers.



A first information report (FIR) had been registered against former prime minister Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.



The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

The FIR states that the PTI chairman threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers to “terrorise” police officials and judiciary. The main aim of the intimidation was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, says the FIR.

Imran Khan, however, was granted transit bail till August 25 in the terror case.