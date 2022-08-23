Johnny Deep defamation trial gives Elon Musk and Amber Heard chance to rekindle relationship?

Hollywood actress Amber Heard's latest move to change her legal team to appeal the defamation case verdict has sparked rumours of rekindling her relationship with Elon Musk.



Heard, 36, has reportedly hired attorneys David L Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown for her appeal against Depp. The Aquaman star's move has set tongues wagging as fans are speculating that the Tesla CEO is 'helping' his alleged ex-flame monetarily.

Musk reportedly helped Heard in paying a huge sum of money to a charity group after her divorce from the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor.

There are speculations and rumours that, like the previous time, Musk would once again help the 36-year-old mother-of-one by supporting her financially.

Elon would reportedly have paid a hefty damage amount to Heard's former husband if the actress had requested him to do so since she's allegedly not capable of garnering enough money to do it on her own.

Heard was ordered to cough up $10.35 million in damages to the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ star after she lost the defamation case against him on June 1 in a Virginia court.

Reacting to rumours, one Twitter user called @MichaelvdGalien, wrote: "@elonmusk is 100% helping Amber Heard because he wants more heirs."

Another with @elonmusk, reacted: "Hey @elonmusk is #convictedliar #AmberHeard in one way or another sponsored by you? There are rumors on Twitter saying that you are paying for her lawsuit against #JohnnyDepp, which she of course lost. Is there any truth to these accusations? Are you helping her defame Johnny?"

Elon Musk has so far appeared to be reluctant and stayed away from the highly publicised trial. He previously suggested the ex-couple to "move on"

However, fans think that Amber Heard's alleged old flame Elon Musk is helping the actress out amid her legal troubles. The rumours of the two still being together do not seem to die out soon.