Ariel Winter looks stunning as she attends co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding 

Modern Family star Ariel Winter amazed onlookers with her chic appearance on Sunday as she attended her former co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams in California.
The actress, 24, who plays Alex Dunphy on the ABC series from 2009-2020, cut a glamorous figure in a figure-hugging green gown with a daring thigh-high split.
She elevated her height in a pair of gold strappy heels as she stepped out of a car and made her way into the lavish event.
The star then posed for a snap with her Modern Family co-stars Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his husband Justin Mikita.
The Modern Family alum, 31, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif.
The nuptials were attended by 150 guests, with Sarah, who played Haley Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009-2020, being supported by multiple of her co-stars from the ABC series.
Georgina Rodriguez's visit came six months after she experienced the devastating loss of one of her twins
Casey Affleck showers love on Jennifer Lopez while welcoming her into his family, says 'you are a gem'
Valerie Bertinelli speaks about body weight and crash diet on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘fearful of more ridicule’ after facing backlash over ‘Pearl’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tied the knot again in presence of their kids and close friends in Georgia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be planning to make a Kardashian move with a second wedding