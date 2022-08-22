All arrangements to be made for Imran Khan's security, says Punjab CM

Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi meets PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Banigala residence in Islamabad on August 22, 2022. -Courtesy CM Office

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Monday met PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that all arrangements will be made for his security and other PTI leaders.

The meeting took place at the PTI chairman's Banigala residence in Islamabad — where former federal minister Moonis Elahi was also present.

There were conflicting reports about Khan's whereabouts following the issuance of arrest warrants in a terrorism case filed against him for threatening senior police officials and a female judge.

During the meeting, Elahi expressed concern over the current political situation in the country after multiple cases were filed against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders.



"Punjab government is with PTI in all circumstances," Elahi told Khan as travelled to Banigala to assure the PTI chairman of his support.

Elahi said that all arrangements will be made for the security of Imran Khan and other leaders.

Punjab CM informed Khan about the political and administrative situation of Punjab.

Khan directed the Punjab government to focus on public welfare projects.

'PTI will not let Imran Khan arrested'

Meanwhile, a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party was held today at the Banigala and also attended by the chief misters of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Condemning the cases filed against its chairman, it was decided that the PTI will not let Khan be arrested, sources said.

"Elahi told the meeting that Punjab government will prove to be the biggest hurdle in his arrest."

Moonis said that Khan doesn't need the security of Islamabad Police and that Punjab Police will provide him security cover, the sources added.