Oprah Winfrey defends Meghan Markle and her claims about royal family

American TV host Oprah Winfrey defended Meghan Markle and insisted the Duchess of Sussex was “truthful” during the explosive chat.

The seasoned TV host also expressed some surprise at the impact her “racist” claims had had.

Winfrey, on Nancy O'Dell's TalkShopLive show, expressed surprise at the impact of the interview while backing up the claims made by Harry and Meghan.

"I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that,” she said.

"Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible."

During the interview back in March 2021, Meghan revealed how her time working as a royal in the public glare of the media had left her feeling suicidal while pregnant with her son Archie.

The Duchess also claimed one member of the Royal Family had quizzed Prince Harry about what colour of skin his unborn son would be born with. Harry, meanwhile, spoke of feeling “trapped” within the Royal Family along with his dad and brother.

Winfrey revealed that she sent texts to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prior to the interview to ensure they "align their goal" ahead of the chat and understand the "shared intention was the truth."



The comments come a week after Prince Harry reunited with his fellow Royals for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away age 99 on April 9th.