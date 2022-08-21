Netflix Upcoming K-movie 'The Great Flood': What fans can expect

Netflix reveals cast, release date and much more for their upcoming Korean film The Great Flood.
The Great Flood captures the traumatic situation of flood which has hit the Earth, leaving people struggling to survive. Among all people are Hee Jo and An Na, who are also seeking ways to survive in their apartment building which is slowly sinking in the flood.
Directed by Kim Byung Woo, the movie is expected to hit the Netflix screens in Summer 2023.
The movie is still in the early stages of production and was expected to begin in mid-May, 2022, with wrap-ups rumored for November 2022.
