 
close
Sunday August 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix Upcoming K-movie 'The Great Flood': What fans can expect

Netflix shares the details for the upcoming Korean film 'The Great Flood' including the release date and cast

By Web Desk
August 21, 2022
Netflix Upcoming K-movie The Great Flood: What fans can expect
Netflix Upcoming K-movie 'The Great Flood': What fans can expect

Netflix reveals cast, release date and much more for their upcoming Korean film The Great Flood.

The Great Flood captures the traumatic situation of flood which has hit the Earth, leaving people struggling to survive. Among all people are Hee Jo and An Na, who are also seeking ways to survive in their apartment building which is slowly sinking in the flood.


Cast:

  • Kim Da Mi
  • Park Hae Soo
Netflix Upcoming K-movie The Great Flood: What fans can expect


Release Date:

Directed by Kim Byung Woo, the movie is expected to hit the Netflix screens in Summer 2023.


Production Status:

The movie is still in the early stages of production and was expected to begin in mid-May, 2022, with wrap-ups rumored for November 2022. 