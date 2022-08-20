Brad Pitt ‘abused’ his six kids ‘up and down the aisle’: ‘Exploded every half hour’

Brad Pitt has been put on blast for ‘terrorizing’ his son Maddox and the rest of the kids in an aeroplane.



New York Post writer Maureen Callahan issued this side-by-side comparison.

She recounted the aeroplane encounter between Brad, Angelina and their six kids and accused the actor of ‘exploding every half hour’ after drinking to excess.

She wrote, “It’s safe to assume they all saw Pitt lunge at son Maddox, as Jolie says here, that they saw Pitt fling, Jolie, like a rag doll when she attempted to intervene, and that they heard Pitt call her a [expletive]. That they all saw and heard Pitt stalk up and down the aisle, exploding every half hour or so as he drank and terrorized the children.”

But “Affable Brad Pitt, who got a standing ovation at the Golden Globes a few months later — Hollywood showing all their support, the media following suit, as did tabloids and Twitter, everyone blindly believing there was no way, no possible way, Pitt could have done anything like this.”

Before concluding she added, “Maybe we’re beginning to wonder if, over the past six years, Brad Pitt hasn’t given us the best performance of his life.”