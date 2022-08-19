Gerard Butler mourns Darius Danesh's death: ‘heart of lion’

Gerard Butler has paid tribute to the late Pop Idol contestant and actor Darius Danesh, following the star’s death aged 41.



The actor, known for his portrayal of Spartan king Leonidas in Zack Snyder's hit film 300, revealed how he was 'devastated' at the sudden passing of his friend.

Darius Campbell Danesh was found unresponsive in his Rochester, Minnesota, apartment on Aug. 11

On Thursday, the Greenland actor, 52, shared a throwback Instagram photo of him and Campbell Danesh smiling together and paid tribute to the late singer in an emotional caption.

"I am devastated by the sudden passing of my dear friend Darius, a true brother in arms," he wrote.

Butler offered "thoughts and love" to Campbell Danesh's "wonderful" parents Avril and Booth, as well as his "two brilliant brothers" Aria and Cyrus.



"To those lucky enough to have met Darius for more than a few minutes, they were deeply moved by his infectious laugh and barely containable zest for life," wrote Butler.

The actor later acknowledged that he is still processing the reality of Campbell Danesh's death.